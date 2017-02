Staff Reporter

Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and senior PML (N) leader Siddique-ul-Farooq Sunday said that PML-N government is fully determined to improve economy of the country .

Talking to media persons, he said that PML-N led government has managed to attain remarkable achievements in various sectors and the government had vowed to eliminate load-shedding till 2018 as many power projects were underway.