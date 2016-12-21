Govt deregulates CNG prices in KP, Sindh

Zahid Chaudhary/Amanullah Khan

Islamabad/Karachi

The government has deregulated the CNG market, allowing station owners to set their own prices in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Sindh.

According to details, the Ministry of Petroleum has issued a notice stating that CNG prices are now free from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s regulation and it is up to the station owners to decide the prices.

The decision of deregulation of the CNG was taken at December 13th meeting of Economic Coordination Committee

The Ministry of Petroleum will make the necessary amendments to the OGRA Ordinance to implement the decision. It will retain control over the pricing of petrol and all matters pertaining to taxation.

The prices will now be recommended by the CNG Dealers Association of Pakistan, though; the CNG owners will still be able to set their own prices since the association isn’t a regulatory authority.

Chairman of the CNG Dealers Association Abdul Sami Khan said that CNG is currently being sold at a loss. This is probably due to the use of LNG instead of natural gas.

According to the chairman, the price increase will be minimal so that CNG prices still remain below that of Petrol prices in the country.

The CNG Association has also announced that the new prices will be announced soon.

It still has to be seen whether people would be willing to use CNG after the less than adequate performance of the fuel ever since stations were allowed to resume sale of CNG.

Petrol prices, however, have increased slightly since the introduction of higher RON petrol.

The market share of CNG might not be the same anymore after considering the price to performance ratio between the new high quality petrol and the LNG.

The CNG sector had long been demanding the deregulation of the prices and according to the representatives of the sector it is after long hard work that their demand has finally been met.

Welcoming the decision, Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association Ghiyas Paracha lauded the decision of the government to deregulate prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) countrywide terming it a great step which will revive the Rs450 billion industry.

He said that the decision will pave way for healthy competition among the owners of the CNG filling stations which will benefit consumers while it will be attracting investment in the ailing sector.

He said that the deci-sion will resolve many outstanding issues of the CNG industry as the owners of the CNG filling stations would be free to fix price of the fuel.

This will also have a positive impact on the number of litigation in the courts since last four years as a good number of cases would be disposed automatically, he added.

Ghiyas Paracha said that now government will decide the price of gas, electricity and ration of taxes while CNG owners will decide about price of fuel as they will not have to wait for the Ogra decision regarding pricing of the fuel.

He said that now many CNG stations would be able to serve the masses round the clock which will also help reduce pollution in the urban centres.

The PPP leadership has strongly opposed the decision of deregulating CNG prices yet the actors in the CNG market were of the view that the decision will unleash healthy competition which may result in price cut in the market.

