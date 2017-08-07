Govt to continue agenda of ex-PM

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar has said that present government will continue its agenda of progress and prosperity of the country according to vision of Ex-Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

While talking to workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N at her residence in village Kolo Tarar, she said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was living in the hearts of the masses and no any power could stop the government to achieve the goal of brighten, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

She said that all going projects launched in the country would be completed timely and according to specification for upgrading living standard of the people.

She said that agenda of anti progress, anti prosperity and anti democracy of Imran Khan and other opponents had exposed before the masses and the people of the country would vote to power Pakistan Muslim League-N in next general election on the basis of good performance.