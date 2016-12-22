Govt constructed 64 stadiums across country: Pirzada

Islamabad

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada Wednesday informed the Senate that 64 Stadiums have been constructed by the Federal Government across the country.

Replying to a question in the Senate,he said these stadiums are maintained by Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Sports Board.

He said Rs.140 million have been allocated for the renovation of these stadiums during the last four years.

To another question Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that assessment of quality and standard of education in the Universities is a regular activity through National Quality Assurance Committee (NQAC).

Total 21 meetings of NQAC have been held since its establishment in 2003, he added.

He said HEC has framed a mechanism of continuous assessment and enhancement of quality in all the universities of the country which is named as Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs) and presently all the recognized Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of Pakistan have established their Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs).—APP