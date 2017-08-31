Govt committed for welfare of women

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Women Development Department (WDD), Hameeda Waheeduddin has said that the provincial government through its Women Package 2017 is committed for provision of basic facilities to the women folk, their uplift, providing them equal opportunities and endowing them training for playing efficient role in the development and progress. The Minister WDD stated this while chairing a high level meeting regarding implementation on Women Package, 2017 in Secretary Office here on Wednesday. Additional Secretary Nadir Khalique, Deputy Secretary Amna Rafique, and representatives of concerned departments also attended the meeting.

Additional Secretary briefed the participants regarding different features and initiatives of Women Package, 2017 in detail which includes formulation of Provincial Gender Policy, existing Mobile Units with all basic facilities for screening breast cancer among women in rural areas, SME Business trainings for women entrepreneurs.—INP