Govt committed to utilization of tax revenues for development, welfare

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Monday, said that the government was committed to utilizing tax revenues for the development and welfare of common man. He further observed that taxation was core function of the public sector management and is also seen as an imperative for modern system of governance in context of viable state.

While taking a briefing from the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on revenue and tax collection here, Prime Minister added that economic turn-around achieved as a result of prudent economic policies pursued by the present government should be further consolidated to maintain macroeconomic stability and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar briefed the Prime Minister on current economic and financial health of the country.

Commitment to broaden tax base and facilitate payment of taxes was reiterated during the briefing.

The Prime Minister was apprised that collection of taxes has witnessed successful upward trajectory over past four years and overall tax collection has increased on sustainable basis making the outflows available for infrastructural development projects as well as public welfare schemes.

Minister for Finance, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR and senior government officials were present during the meeting.