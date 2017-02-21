Govt committed to root out terrorism: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb while condemning the Charsadda terrorist attack has said that such cowardly acts can not deter the resolve of the nation to stand against terrorism. She said the terrorist attacks further strengthen the resolve of the government against terrorism. She said whole nation is standing with the affectees of terrorism. She said Pakistani government and armed forces will not disappoint the masses, adding that we will jointly fight against terrorism and will win this war. Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday, she said government is committed to root out the menace of terrorism.

She said that terrorists have no religion. She expressed a deep of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and condoled with the victim families.

Meanwhile PML-N Daniyal Aziz on Tuesday rejected the criticism of PTI of government agencies, saying that criticism of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was uncalled for.

Daniyal Aziz said that the PTI was leveling allegations on NAB and other government institutions without any reasons. He added it would be inappropriate to say that the government institutions were dancing to the tune of Prime Minister.

Criticizing PTI chief Imran Khan, Aziz said that Imran Khan also took a U-turn on the issue of judicial commission. He added that the government had strengthened the state and overcome terrorism. He added that international institutions were acknowledging Pakistan’s performance on economic front.—SABAH

