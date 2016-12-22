Govt committed to promoting sports in FATA: Jhagra

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Khyber Agency

The governor of Khyber Pakhunkwa Iqbal Zafar Jagrah has said on Wednesday that FATA people should educate their children to defeat extremism and terrorism in the region.

The governor Iqbal Zafar Jagrah while speaking to a huge gathering of the closing ceremony of Khyber Peace Sports gala held in Khyber Agency as chief guest. He said Pak-army, law enforcement agencies and FATA people jointly struggled to eliminate militancy in country which have ended almost 80 percent in Pakistan.

The governor Iqbal Zafar Jagrah said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to bring peace and hold three months talks with Talibans. He said military operations were conducted after peace talks failed with militants.

The governor also inaugurated sports stadium in Landikotal which would cost 20 million rupees. He said that the sport complex would encourage the youth and sportsmen of the region and would also help to produce more international level players.

He said his party government was committed to reactivate sports and cultural activities in Fata. He said Education Emergency policy would bring revolution in Fata.

The governor said due to the education emergency of the government the literacy ratio in female as well in male have been increased which was a positive step to development and prosperity in FATA.