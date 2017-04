Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan Wednesday said that the government was committed to send every child to school as education was the fundamental right of every child.

He expressed these remarks during his surprise visit to different government schools of Narowal district.

He said, “We are also committed to improve and transform the government schools as ‘Aitchison of the poor’ so that they could excel in life through the faculty of education.