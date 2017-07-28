Govt committed to provide ease of doing business for foreign investors

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Board of Investment (BoI) said the government was committed to provide ease of doing business for foreign investors and competitiveness for conducive business environment.

The government would hold road-shows in Germany, China and United Arab Emirates (UAE) including all big economies in coming few months for increasing Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment, a BoI spokesman Shah Jahan said.

Through new work plan, BoI would hold road shows in collaboration with chambers of industries and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile and steel industry, he said.

He said through pro-active approach,”We have mainly focussing to achieve the FDI target of US$ 15 billions by 2025″.

The BoI said a huge foreign investment in automobile sector would be expected from different groups because of the prudent policies of the government.

He informed that Pakistan was in top 10 countries in the world for improving in investment laws and providing facilities for doing business to foreign investors.

Shah Jhan said seven Special Economic Zone (SEZ) cells had been approved for facilitating the investors through one window operation to provide them facility at one place.

The spokesman said SEZ investors would get the facility for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.

Replying to a question, he said nine more industrial zone had been approved for high tech industry to enhance the export and employment opportunities in the country.

Three each SEZ would be established in Punjab and Sindh and one in Khyber Paktunkwa, he added.