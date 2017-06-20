Govt committed to promote education: Mehwish

Staff Reporter

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Mehwish Sultana Monday said that hefty Rs 345 billion allocation in the annual budget 2017-18 would help raise literacy rate by year 2020. “All the resources are being exploited to promote education even in remote areas of the province”, she added.

Talking to media persons at the Punjab Assembly, she said ample funds would be utilized on improving condition of schools and colleges, and added that additional 28,000 classrooms would be built during current fiscal year. She said extra-ordinary facilities were also being ensured in all universities.

The parliamentary secretary said special emphasis was being laid to enrol maximum number of students in the schools, in line with the policy of the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz. She said parents of those children who could not afford fee or books were being provided free books.

Answering a question, the parliamentary secretary said, the World bank in its recently published report ‘Pakistan Development Update’ had not only applauded the steps taken by the Punjab government in the education sector but also acknowledged significant improvement made in this vitally important sector.

Mehwish Sultana said following a direction issued by the Chief Minister Punjab, land had been acquired for Government College for Women in Mughalpura and construction work would be started within the current year.