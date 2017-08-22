Govt can’t amend Articles 62, 63: Qardi

Lahore

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri departed for London late Sunday night for a brief visit before returning to Pakistan in a couple of weeks.

‘Tahirul Qadri will be returning to Pakistan on August 31,’ a spokesperson for the PAT leader said. Before boarding his flight, Qadri commented on the ongoing political situation in the country. He criticised the actions of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

‘The Sharif family should appear before NAB,’ he said, adding that this is the third chance the Supreme Court has given them to prove their innocence. Talking about the opportunities for the Sharifs to clear their name, he stated that the apex court can even issue an order for their arrests if they fail to appear before the NAB. ‘Therefore, it should be wise for them to do it,’ he said.

Qadri also commented on how this is an opportunity for the NAB to improve its image and reputation in the country. Tahirul Qadri severely criticized the government. He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government cannot amend Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution. He explained that he is not attempting to flee Pakistan, but that he will return in the coming weeks. ‘I’m not fleeing; I’ll be coming back very soon. The Model Town tragedy still needs to be accounted for,’ he stated. The PAT chief also reiterated his demand regarding Justice Baqir Nahfi report and asked the government that it should be made public.—INP