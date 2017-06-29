Govt to bring IT revolution by upgrading higher education sector

An IT Software Park will be established in Islamabad with the help of Korean Government at a cost of six billion rupees. The Government is upgrading the higher education sector on modern standards of information technology to bring IT revolution in the country.

This includes establishing smart campuses in different universities and providing strong Information Communications Technology infrastructure that interlinks 50 cities across the country.

The Government has also launched project to provide 3G services to remote areas of the country to widen the country‘s digital reach to include all regions.

IT export houses and companies will be allowed to open Foreign Exchange Accounts in Pakistan on the condition that the deposit in these accounts will be allowed through remittances from abroad in respect of their export earnings. Import and custom duties on smart phones will also be reduced thus encouraging maximum use of these latest devices.—APP

