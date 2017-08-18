Govt to bring education revolution in GB: CM

Gilgit

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman said on Thursday that gigantic projects launched by the PMLN Government upon completion would help bring revolution in education sector in the province. He said his government has launched scores of projects in education sector that upon completion would change destiny of people besides increasing literacy ratio in the province. Addressing central office bearers of Imamia Students Organization here, the Chief Minister said his government was working on war footing basis to establish a medical college in the province to provide quality education facilities to students of GB at their doorsteps.

Engineering classes in Karakuram International University (KIU) has been started for which the Federal Government has allocated Rs700 million, saying the people are very thankful to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his team for this generosity. He said classes In KIU campus at Ghazar district will commence in September, saying this was old demand of people being fulfilled by the PMLN Government. Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman said PMLN was the only party brought special projects to GB from Punjab by increasing seats in different medical colleges and engineering universities in Punjab province despite not remaining in power in the past.

He said political opponents have failed to increase GB’s seats in medical colleges and engineering universities in KP and Sindh provinces despite PTI and PPP was in power in these provinces. Owing to past regimes’ ill policies, he said no significant relief has been provided to people in education sector and this important sector was deliberately ignored in the past.

However, when his Government took over, special focus was given to education sector and new reforms were introduced in education department for benefits of masses. An Endowment Fund has been setup in Education Department under which poor talented students was being provided financial relief enabling them to continue their studies without facing financial hardship.

The Chief Minister said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Federal Government was taking keen interest in development of GB. Nawaz Sharif has introduced special education policy under which fee of students getting higher education would be paid by the Federal Government.—APP