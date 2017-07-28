Govt believes in selfless public service

Staff Reporter

Parliamentary Secretary in the Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Arshad said on Thursday that PML-N would continue selfless public service in future as well. “We will win election 2018 with overwhelm majority despite sheer conspiracies against PML-N leadership,” he added. Talking to party workers in his office, he said, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was the largest political party of the country which enjoyed massive public support. He said, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Pakistan made progress leap and bound.