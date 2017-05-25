Govt bans swimming in sea for six months

Staff Reporter

Following a series of drowning incidents, the Sindh government on Wednesday banned swimming at Karachi’s beaches after continuous cases of drowning surfaced in the last several days.

The ban will last for six months unless otherwise stated, according to sources. The provincial government usually bans swimming in the sea as a preventive measure during public holidays such as Eid when people throng beaches.

On Tuesday, at least six people drowned while bathing off different beaches in Karachi, rescue members confirmed.

In the first incident, four school friends drowned while bathing off Sandspit beach. Rescue members recovered all the bodies. The deceased were residents of Orangi Town.

Three others drowned off Sea View, out of which one was rescued, while bodies of other two were recovered later.

The number of bathers drowned in the last four days has jumped to 12, raising questions on administration’s performance.