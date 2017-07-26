Govt awards laptops to AIOU students under PM’s scheme

Staff Reporter

Government has awarded laptops to PhD, M.Phil and MS students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) under the Prime Minister’s youth development scheme. It was the third consecutive phase that University’s students were included in PM’s scheme. Laptops’ distribution ceremony was held here on Tuesday at the University’s main Camps that were presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, who reiterated his pledge to develop the University as a Center of research-based activities.

As a first-step in the third phase, 227 students of Islamabad region were handed over the laptops by the Vice Chancellor. He appreciated the hard work of the students, stating that they desired it.

The University, he said received spectacular distinction among the country’s educational institutions in term ofenrollment that reached to 1.3 million, among those 56 percent are females, mostly belonged to remote regions.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui shared with the laptops’ recipients the University’s academic achievements in the recent years, particularly developing it as research-based institution. They have published twelve brand new journals and arranged twenty-one national and international conferences during last two and half years.

Special focus was also laid on professional development, students’ support system and revision of curriculum. Qualitative improvement was brought about in admission, examination and books’ mailing system.

He told them about community’s welfare projects undertaken in the recent years that included provision of free education to all categories of disabled, prisoners and drop-out students.

As an encouragement, special cash awards are given to the students of higher education for doing internationally compatible quality research work and producing commercially viable projects that helps the society to overcome its socio-economic problems.