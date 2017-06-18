Govt assures youth of facilities at doorsteps: Aftab

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that this govt is committed to provide maximum facilities to the youth to get better education close to their doorsteps and its ample proof is approval of Medical College for Attock while construction of Agriculture University is already in progress over an area of one thousand kanal at the cost of one billion rupees.

He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony in Govt Higher Secondary School Attock. On the occasion Chief Executive officer Education Abdul Shakoor Anjum, DEO Raja Amjad, Principal Muhammad Hanif Khattak, Principal Asif Mehmood Siddiwuo, Princial Mohsin Abbas, PML District Coordinator Sheikh Muham-mad Ajmal, teachers, parents and students were present. Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said that formal approval by Chief Minister Punjab for construction of medical college in Attock has been given and funds allocated for it in the recent budget.

He said, only education can guarantee development and Federal and Provincial governments are taking every step to facilitate youth to seek education.

He said that launching of competition in extra curricular activities by Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif was a praise worthy step as this will further enhance the abilities of the students and bring out their hidden qualities. He on granulated the students who secured positions in extra curricular activities.