Govt. approves financial relief for affectees of Leepa fire

Mirpur

Azad Jammu & Kashmir government Monday formally approved immediate financial relief for the rehabilitation of the affectees of the terrible fire that had rendered dozens of the shopkeepers jobless and dozens of the inmates shelterless following burning of their properties to ashes late Sunday night, official sources said.

Disclosing this, Commissioner Muzaffarabad division Muhammad Tayyeb Chaudhry told APP that a high level meeting chaired by acting Prime Minister Ch. Tariq Farooq in the State’s capital town accorded formal approval for immediate grant of due financial relief to the fire affectees in Leepa valley.

Tayyeb further said that the acting Prime Minister was likely to visit Leepa valley on Tuesday to distribute the cheques of the financial relief amount among the fire affectees.

He said that the local authorities in Leepa had gathered the details of the loss of material in the fire incident in which more than 80 shops, eight residential houses and 1450 bags of wheat flour in a godown of AJK Food Department were reduced to ashes in the main bazaar of top mountainous Leepa valley town of Jhelum Valley (Hattiyaan Bala) district Azad Jammu Kashmir late Sunday night.

The divisional commissioner said that besides the due financial package, the shelter less affectees would be provided with tents, blankets, heavy winter clothes and the food package according to the schedule set for the affectees of the natural catastrophes.

To a question, the Commissioner said that following the burning of the telephone exchange in Leepa Valley had also been de-linked from rest of AJK through the telecom network. Hectic efforts are underway to restore the telephonic and road links of the valley with rest of AJK, he underlined.

To another question, Muhammad Tayyeb Chaudhry said that even the wireless system, alternative telecom source, has collapsed disconnecting the snow-hit valley from rest of the AJK because of the apprehensions of continued lightening.—APP