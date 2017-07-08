Govt allocates Rs38b for Hakla-Yark Motorway

Islamabad

The federal government has allocated Rs 38 billion for the construction of Hakla on M-1 to Yark, Dera Ismail Khan motorway under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18. The project which is part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route is scheduled to be completed in October 2018 with a cost of Rs 129 billion. The 285 kilometer section is being constructed in five different packages and work on all packages is underway, said sources in planning ministry. Out of total allocation of Rs 110.208 billion under Federal PSDP, Rs 12 billion have already been spent on the project. Meanwhile the government also allocated Rs 15 billion for the construction of another CPEC project of 106 kilometer long Basima-Khuzdar Highway (N-30). Similarly, an amount of Rs 15 billion has been allocated for land acquisition for the CPEC project of improvement and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1, 167 km), whereas for construction of this project, an amount of Rs 7 billion has been allocated for the year 2017-18. The government also earmarked Rs 21.25 billion for construction of 118 km long Thahkot to Havelian road (Phase-1), whereas for land acquisition of this project, an amount of Rs 8.083 billion has been allocated.—APP