Govt allocates Rs38b for Hakla-D.I. Khan motorway

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government has allocated Rs 38 billion for the construction of Hakla on M-1 to Yarik D.I. Khan Motorway under Public Sector Development Fund (PSDP) 2017-18. The project is a part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to sources in Planning division. The total allocation for the project is 110.208 billion, out of which Rs 12 billion had already been spent up to June 30, 2016. Similarly, the government also allocated Rs 1.5 billion for another CPEC project of Basima-Khuzdar (106 km) section of N30 under its PSDP 2017-18. For improvement and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road and for land acquisition for the road, the government has also earmarked Rs 8.5 billion. In addition, the government has earmarked Rs 21.25 billion for construction of the CPEC project of Thakot to Havelian (118 km) under PSDP 2017-18.