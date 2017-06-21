Govt allocates Rs2,995m for 3G/4G service along CPEC route

Islamabad

The government has earmarked Rs 2,995 million for provision of 3G and 4G service along route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The allocated funds under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) would be utilized for expansion and upgradation of Next Generation Manufacturing System (3G/4G) services and seamless coverage along Korakaram Highway in Gilgit Baltistan. Out of total allocated fund, an amount of Rs 113.267 million would be spent during the upcoming fiscal year 2017-18.

According to official sources, the ministry of Information Technology and Telecom has planned to upgrade the mobile data service in 30 cities along CPEC route from Khunjrab to Gwadar.—APP