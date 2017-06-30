Govt allocates Rs100m for nutrition for three years

Islamabad

Federal Government has allocated an amount of Rs. 100 million for nutrition under National Initiative for Sustainable Development in Public Sector Development Programme 2017-18 for next three years. The PC-1 for the project is being prepared to utilize this allocation for nutrition sensitive activities.

In Punjab, Rs. 13 billion has been allocated for Health integrated Reforms Program Integrated Reproductive Maternal New Born and Child Health Nutrition Program (IRMNCH) and Nutrition Program, official sources told APP. Whereas, Rs.4 billion has been reserved for Stunting Prevention Nutrition program for 11 southern districts of Punjab costing Rs. 7 billion; and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) program in 11 districts at the cost of Rs. 9 billion.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa three programs are being implemented namely: Health Integrated Reforms Program having 4th component as nutrition at a cost of Rs 20 4.11 billion; Special Initiative for Susta Atta/ Ghee Package at a cost of 2.45 billion and Primary Education School Feeding Program of Rs 97.6 million.—APP