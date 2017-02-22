Govt agrees on reservations over amendment about military courts: Fazl

Islamabad

The Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Ameer and Chairman of Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the government has agreed on their reservations over the amendment regarding military courts.

In an exclusive interview with this news agency here on Wednesday, he said that his party had accepted an extension of military courts after the federal government agreed on removal of words ‘religion’ and ‘sect’ from the text of the National Action Plan (NAP).

He said the JUI-F had expressed its reservations over the military courts in the 21st Amendment in the Constitution and then opposed linking terrorism with religion and religious sects as prescribed in the National Action Plan. “If all political parties agreed on extension of military courts for the sake of establishing peace, the JUI-F would have no objection”, he added.

About the tribal reforms and the future status of Fata, the JUI-F chief said the federal government had also agreed on bringing the tribal areas into the mainstream after five years and the party would withdraw the demand of referendum to decide the future status of Fata only in national interest. “We believe that all decisions related to the tribal areas should be taken with the consensus of tribesmen and the tribal people are in a position to decide their own fate at the moment,” he said and added that the JUI-F would oppose any decision imposed on the tribal people.—INP