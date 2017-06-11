Govt adopts maximum budgetary proposals of MPs: Dar

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Saturday, said that all proposals received from the parliamentarians were being decided upon based on their merit and practicability.

Keeping with the past four years’ tradition and democratic spirit of the PML-N Government in view, the government is accommodating maximum possible proposals from the parliamentarians.

While chairing a meeting to review various proposals received from parliamentarians related to the budget for FY 2017-18, he emphasized ensuring the well-being of the general public was the top priority of the budget.

He said that all sectors of the economy will be catered in the final budget document.

The Finance Minister appreciated the hard work put in by the budget team at the Ministry of

Finance and FBR during the ongoing budget session. He expressed the confidence that the measures announced in the budget would enhance the welfare and prosperity of the general public, and enable Pakistan to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue and the Finance Secretary apprised the Finance Minister of the proposals submitted by the honorable members of Parliament during the ongoing budget session in Parliament over the last two weeks.

They also briefed the Minister on the feedback received from other stakeholders regarding the budget. They assured the Minister that a thorough study of the different proposals received has been carried out.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar Khan, Finance Secretary, Secretary Economic Affair Division and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR attended the meeting.