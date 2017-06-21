Govt to accept SC verdict on Panama Papers: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan Tuesday said the government would accept the decision of Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case. Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister made a history by presenting himself for accountability. He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a democratic person who had rendered sacrifices for democracy and all institutions were affectively working under his dynamic leadership. Senator Mushahidullah said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership was just doing politics on the Panama Papers. He said the PTI had failed to deliver good governance in Khyber

Pakhtunkhawa where it was in power, but despite that it was criticizing every welfare project of the PML-N government

Related