Governor takes oath as 32nd Chief Scout of province

Staff Reporter

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, on Tuesday took oath as the 32nd chief scout of the province. A simple but impressive ceremony in this regard was held at the Governor House here.

Later, he said that it was an honour for him to take oath as chief scout in the premises where on December 22, 1947, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had taken oath as the first chief Scout of Pakistan.

The Founder of Pakistan had stated on the occasion that the scouting movement can play an important role towards the character- building of our youngsters.

For the formation of a decent society, good training of our youth is possible through scouting.

The Governor said that promotion of scouting in the province augurs well. He said that as the Chief Scout he would do his best for the promotion of scouting in the province. The Chief Commissioner of Pakistan Boy Scout Association, Ms. Raheel Durrani, who was also present on the occasion said that with its 600,000 members all over the country, the Association was effectively performing its role for the training of the youngsters.

Provincial Commissioner Sindh Boy Scouts Association, Siddiq Memon, said that there are more than 100,000 scouts in the province.