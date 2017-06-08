Governor supports revised curriculum for higher education programs

Staff Reporter

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has called upon the intellectuals, writers as well as the academicians to join hands in revising the higher education curriculum on modern lines.

Talking to the Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi here on Wednesday, he said higher education plays central role in formation of a social welfare state. “This holds equally true for national prosperity and economic development of any state or country,” he said.

Dr. Sarosh Lodhi on the occasion apprised in detail the Sindh Governor about research based activities underway in the university. He also discussed the series of schemes for post graduate level education programs initiated in different realms of engineering and technology at NED.

Sindh Governor acknowledging that NED graduates are playing important role in the national development said CPEC has further enhanced importance of engineering. “This discipline is needed to be updated on strong lines and on steady basis for a prosperous future of the entire nation,” he said.

Mentioning that federal government has accorded top priority to the promotion of higher education, Sindh Governor assured Dr. Lodhi to ensure every needed assistance for the master plan developed for the expansion of NED University of Engineering and Technology.