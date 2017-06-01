Governor Sindh, NA Deputy Speaker discuss budget, CPEC

Muhammad Arshad

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Wednesday, discussed matters related to federal budget 2017-18, and on-going development projects in the country including CPEC with the Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi here. They also discussed matter related to Bengali community living in Sindh was also discussed. Both the leaders agreed to take up this humanitarians issue at appropriate level. Governor Sindh agreed with the Deputy Speaker saying that Government was cognizant of the economic situation in the country and its policies were pro-investment. He was confident that investment in power sector would address power shortages in the country and generated economic activity.

Deputy Speaker expressed confidence that under his leadership, the province will lead towards progress and prosperity. The Governor Sindh thanked the Deputy for his valued remarks and said that his appointment was a sacred trust of the people of Sindh and he would work for their betterment.

The Deputy Speaker said that the federal budget for the next year was a pro-people and developmental budget. He said that government had allocated substantial funds for provision of basic amenities, infrastructure development, power generation, health and job creation.