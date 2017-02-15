Governor Sindh meets Rajwana

Staff Reporter

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday met Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana and discussed overall political situation in the country and other matters during a meeting at the Governor’s House here.

Both the dignitaries expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic Mall Road blast incident.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said operation Zarb-e-Azb was successfully continued, adding that all political parties should set aside their vested interests and play their role to root out the menace of terrorism form the country.

Rajwana felicitated Muhammad Zubair on assuming the charge of the Governor Sindh, and expressed the hope that the latter would use his good offices to strengthening the cooperation between the two provinces.

Spekaing on the occasion, Govenror Sindh Muhammad Zubair said he would live upto the expectation of the party leadership and fulfil his responsibility in a befitting manner.