Governor SBP reiterates govt’s resolve to revive textile industry

Senate body on textile discusses issues with banking sector

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Senate Standing Committee on Textile met here State Bank of Pakistan Head Office on Tuesday to discus the problems facing this very important industry of the country and sought proposals for its sustainability.

Besides the Senate Committee members, the meeting was attended by representatives of the leading banks of the country, says an official statement. Governor SBP Ashraf Mehmood Wathra reiterated the government’s resolve to revive the textile industry and State Bank would be extending all possible support to the stakeholders.

He also asked the representatives of the banking sector to play their due role in rehabilitation of the textile industry by extending soft loans to the exporters. It was also moral responsibility of the entire business community to bring back their foreign assets and liquidity so that the textile industry could be strengthened.

Senator Nihal Hashmi drew attention of other members to, what he said, the monopoly of private banks in advancement of loans. He urged that State Bank should be little tough in regulating private banks.

He further said that the government alone would not be able to bailout the textile industry, rather the private sector would also have to come forward and extend financial support to the textile industry. Expressing the concerns of the banking sector, Nauman Dar of Habib Bank Limited said the textile industry would have to prove its competiveness if they seriously expect the banking sector to come for their rescue.

He said the government would have to offer subsidies to the exporters. Expressing his optimism about the future and potential of the textile industry in Pakistan, Nauman Dar said the textile industry in Pakistan was not dead. To support his stance, he cited the names of leading textile groups who made their fortunes from the textile industry. While giving his concluding remarks, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on the Textile, Senator Mohsin Aziz highlighted the significance of textile industry in the economic stability of a country and the role of banking sector in its sustainability. He said that a sustainable textile industry ensured employment and optimum benefits to agriculture sector of a country.

Among the members, Senators Nasreen Jaleel, Khushbakht Shujaat, Hari Ram and Saleem Mandviwala were also present.