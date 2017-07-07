Governor reviews federal government funded dev projects

Staff Reporter

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing mega-projects underway in Karachi with the support of federal government and those initiated in Hyderabad under Prime Minister’s special package.

On the occasion, he said all available resources will be utilized and efforts made to provide quality facilities and services to the citizens of the urban as well as rural areas of the province.

The meeting among others was also attended by Mayor of Karachi,Wasim Akhter and Mayor of Hyderabad, Tayyab Hussain.

Extensively discussing the pace of work and state of completion of the ongoing development work, Sindh Governor said the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit Karachi on July 11.

During this visit inception of new projects will also be approved for the city, said Muhammad Zubair assuring that recommendations of Karachi Mayor are also being incorporated into the PM’s development package for Karachi.

“Submission has already been forwarded to the prime Minister for new development schemes with Mayor of Karachi also taken intocon fidence for the same,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of regular infrastructure developmentfor any city, the governor said lack of maintenance can easily turn home into ruin.

“Karachi included among the mega cities of the world need our attention in terms of infrastructure as it is extremely crucial foreconomic development of the country itself,” said Sindh Governor. He emphasized that Karachi is the economic hub of the country that guarantees a progressive Pakistan.

“Since the restoration of law and order in Karachi more and more investment is being made in the port city,” he said.

With reference to Hyderabad, he said the historical city is indire need of development work and the package announced by PM Nawaz Sharif will provide the needed relief to the citizens. Mayor of Karachi on the occasion said Karachi, the sixth largest city in the world needed to be developed on modern lines and in accordance to ever growing number of population.

Mayor of Hyderabad informed that besides the development work the health insurance card scheme of Prime Minister has also been launched in Hyderabad.