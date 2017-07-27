Governor pays tributes to Majeed Nizami on his death anniversary

City Reporter

Glowing tributes were paid here Tuesday to Abdul Majeed Nizami (late) for his contribution to the cause of independent media and for the promotion of journalistic ethics in the country.

The event organized to mark the third death anniversary of Nizami was addressed by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhter, President, All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Syed Sarmad Ali, its Senior Vice President, Kazi Asad Abid, senior journalists Mahmood Sham, Deputy Convnor, Mutahida Qaumi Movement, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Vice Chief of Jamaat e Islami, Asad Ali Bhutto and others.

Governor of Sindh said the services rendered by late Nizami for positive and ideology based journalism in the country can never be forgotten. “He was a farsighted man with deep understanding about national and global situation and their implications for the nation,” he said.

Appreciating that Nizami remained committed to the cause of democracy, Sindh Governor said the PML (N) government in compliance to the vision of Quaid e Azam will continue to work for the people of the country without any distinction.