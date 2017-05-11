Governor orders removal of hurdles in Lyari Expressway & K-IV projects

City Reporter

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Wednesday urged concerned officials to ensure immediate removal of hurdles causing delay in the completion of a part of Lyari Expressway and address the genuine grievances of the concerned stakeholders.

Chairing a meeting to look into hitches in the timely completion of Lyari Expressway as well as K-IV Water Supply Scheme for Karachi, he said the projects extremely relevant for the burgeoning city can not be ignored at any cost.

Addressing the meeting, attended by officials representing concerned departments, he said traffic flow on both the tracts of the expressway must be ensured by August this year.

Regretting that non completion of “Northern” portion of Lyari Expressway has severely compromised the objectives of the scheme, he said plight of commuters in general and truck as well as trawler operators, carrying goods from port city to other parts of the country can not be ignored.

“Traffic congestion due to presence of heavy vehicles on city roads is in itself an issue that can not be ignored,” he said reiterating that planning made to address the issue must be efficiently put to practice.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner, Karachi – West, Asif Jamil briefed the Governor that work to demolish concrete structure, mainly houses, spread on a 200 meter radius is underway and will be completed by end of the current month.

He said funds are urgently needed for distribution of compensation cheques worth Rs.50,000 each among affected house owners.

Governor of Sindh assured that he will approach the federal government and get resolved the issue while concerned departments and agencies must take upon themselves timely completion of Northern part by August this year.

“It will not only improve the traffic flow across the metropolis but also provide the citizens with an efficient alternative route,” said Muhammad Zubair.

Brig, Wasim Babr briefing the Governor about K-IV project said its first phase will be completed by June 2018 and the citizens will be provided with an additional bulk of 260 MGD.

With the completion of second phase another 260 MGD and completion of third phase will make an additional 130 MGD available to the citizens, he said.

The Governor was informed that 18% work on K-IV scheme has been completed and efforts are being made to get it fully functional by end of 2018.

Karachi was said to be presently in need of 1200 MGD while 560 MGD was provided to it via Dhabeji and 100 MGB by Hub. Governor Muhammad Zubair said public awareness must be raised for judicious use of water as it is precious.

Principal Secretary, Swaleh Ahmad Farooqui, Member Board of Revenue, Aftab Memon and Project Director, Lyari Expressway, Haji Ahmad also attended the meeting,