Governor Sindh, Mohammad Zubair will offer Eid ul Fitr Namaz at Gulshan-i-Jinnah (Old Polo Ground) here at 8.00 a.m An announcement here on Saturday said that he would exchange Eid greetings with senior officers of the Armed Forces, diplomats from the Muslim countries, Ulema, senior civil officers and notables of the city at the Governor House from nine a.m. to 11 a.m.—APP

