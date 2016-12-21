Governor lauds role of business community

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that effective steps have been taken by federal government to ensure better future of country by strengthening its economic base. He was addressing a ceremony arranged by Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday.

The ceremony among others was attended by Senator, Haji Ghulam Ali, Iranian Consul General, Baqir, Vice President FPCCI, Muhammad Riaz Khattak and a large number of businessmen, industrialists, bankers and entrepreneurs. Eulogizing the role and services of industrialists and businessmen for revival of the economy, he said that their contribution is appreciable and well acknowledged.

“We are now in a better position as compared to past and there exist congenial atmosphere and attractive opportunities both in the province and FATA for promotion of investment,”.