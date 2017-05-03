Governor to help in amicable solution to complaints against KE

Staff Reporter

Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair here on Monday expressed his willingness to help in the amicable settlement of public complaints regarding electricity load-shedding and over-billing in the metropolis.

Talking to a delegation of Jamaat e Islami (JI) led by its Karachi chief, Hafiz Naim ur Rehman, he said under democratic norms dialogue is the only tool to get problems resolved.

“Public interest is supreme and government in this regard is committed to get settled problems faced by citizens at any level,” said Governor of Sindh.

He assured the JI delegation, invited by him to discuss the matters related to K-Electric, that all possible support will be extended in getting addressed their reservations against the concerned company.

In this context, he also offered to facilitate talks between the JI and the K-Electric; reaffirming his commitment to ensure that genuine grievances of citizens are resolved on a priority basis. “Governor House from now on will also monitor complaints registered by citizens and measures adopted for their redressal,” said Muhammad Zubair.

The Sindh Governor and the JI delegation that also included Muhammad Shahid, Raja Arif Sultan, Ishaq Khan and Chaudhry Mazhar agreed to hold another meeting in a fortnight so as to assess progress made in the resolution of public complaints against K-Electric.—APP