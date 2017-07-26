Governor hails contribution of christian community

Staff Reporter

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here Tuesday hailed the contribution made by members of christian community for promotion of education and health sectors in the country.

Talking to a 13-member delegation of New Apostolic Church, led by Rev. John Qadir, he said services rendered by citizens belonging to different communities, including christians, has paved the way for social development in the country.

“Our country owes its development and progress to the committed citizens with different religious backgrounds and from varied walks of life,” said the Governor of Sindh.

He on the occasion also extensively discussed measures being adopted for social, political and economic empowerment of minority communities.

Special attention is also being paid for development work in the areas inhabited by people with limited resources and assured that problems shared by the delegation regarding christian community will be duly addressed.

“The federal government is particularly working on a road-map focussed on economic development,” said the provincial governor.

Mentioning that a special development package is being envisaged for Karachi, he said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has taken upon himself to ensure meaningful development across the Sindh.

“Funds have also been issued for development work in Jacobabad, Thatta, Hyderabad, alongwith Karachi and other parts of the province,” he said.

With particular reference to Karachi, he said restoration of law and order has led to surge in investment in the commercial hub of the country.