Governor gives award to Samir Mir for his services towards youth empowerment

Staff Reporter

Mr. Samir Mir Shaikh Secretary of Press & Public Relations United Nations Pakistan , Justice of Peace govt of sindh receiving another award for his services towards youth empowerment from Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair at governor house at youth parliament oath ceremony . Addressing the youth in attendance, and the youth parliament members at the Governor House, Mr Samir Mir Shaikh said that as a nation we are one of the very few to be blessed with a young demographic and As youth we have the responsibility to not only serve our nation with our best abilities, but also to to take it towards greater growth. He reiterated the importance of a united outlook, continued education and that the greatest change comes from within, ourselves and our communities.