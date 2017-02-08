Governor for investment friendly environment in Sindh

Staff Reporter

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Wednesday said restoration of peace has helped improvement in an investment friendly environment in the province. Talking to the Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan, Ms. Sewa Lamsal Adhikari at the Governor House, he said the Sindh government was trying to make optimum of the improved situation in the province.

According to Governor House sources, Ambassador Ms. Adhikar on the occasion said that like other countries of the world, Nepal is also appreciative of growing investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Governor said improved law and order situation in the province particularly in Karachi has paved way for investment. Both international and national investors can take advantage of it, he said.

“Karachi due to its unique status holds attraction for foreign investors,” he added. Later, Consul General of Indonesia, Dempo Awang Huddie also called on the Governor and discussed matters related to regional situation and mutual interests.

Governor Muhammad Zubair cited energy deficit as a major challenge for the country and mentioned measures adopted by the government to address the issue.