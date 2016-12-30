Governor eulogises forces, tribesmen’s sacrifices for peace restoration

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA are fully united and they always remember role and wisdom oriented leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great pride and honour.

‘After passing through trial ridden situation over the recent past, we have succeeded in putting our country on path for having better future and Insha Allah, the day is not far away, when our aspirations will be materialized in line with dreams of our forefathers,’ he said.

This, he stated while addressing a grand ceremony arranged to commemorate birthday of Father of the Nation, here at Governor’s House on Friday.

Mamnoon Hussain, President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan addressed the ceremony as the chief guest which was largely attended by parliamentarians, prominent political, social figures and students.

Welcoming the President, KP Governor said selfless role and sacrifices offered by Pak Army, security forces and tribal people of FATA have resulted in restoring peace and normalcy both in the province and FATA. He paid rich tributes to personnel of security forces and people for facing the testing time with courage adding there exist certain milestones that needed to be achieved.

While referring to Zarb-e-Azb, the Governor said due to success of the operation writ of the state has been restored in FATA. Further, he said, repatriation process of temporarily displaced tribal families to their native places, have almost been completed and simultaneously, efforts for rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged infrastructures are also progressing well.

The Governor also pointed out that the reforms process in FATA is being carried forward in accordance with the wishes and hopes of tribal people.