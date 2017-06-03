Governor distributes laptops under PM’s scheme

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Friday gave away laptops to students of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari under the laptop scheme of the Prime Minister Muhammed Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony, the Governor said that the purpose of the distribution of laptops to students was to help them in education and research, said a statement issued here.

He said that in this era of technology, higher education, research and ideas, laptops keep much importance.

He said that without the innovation it was not possible to be successful in the run for development. Zubair said that one could thrive on the path of development with the help of higher education.

He further said that this university was named after a great leader and that is why it was pride of us.

The Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto University Lyari Prof Akhtar Baloch, Citizens Police Liaison Committee chief Zubair Habib and others were also present.

Under the PM’s Laptop scheme 151 students were distributed laptops.