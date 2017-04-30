Governor directs police to adopt pro-people approach

Multan

Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana on Saturday urged police to adopt pro-people approach so that the masses could feel a sense of security. Maintainence of peace, protection of masses’ lives and their properties were top priorities of the government, he said and added that all possible resources were being utilised to modernise police and restore public confidence in it.

Although the Punjab government had brought about many reforms in police culture but the police would have to change its attitude and follow pro-people approach. The governor expressed these views while talking to Regional Police Officer Sultan Azam Taimuri and City Police Officer Ahsan Younis here.

Safe city project,introduction of front desks in police stations and provision of many other facilities should surely improve image of police, the governor said and added that officers should serve the masses with dedication. Promotion of peace was inevitable for putting the country on way to progress, he said.

He directed police officers to prepare a comprehensive plan to deal with any untoward incident in the city. Later, the governor also met Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Butt and Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chathha.

He directed them to ensure completion of uplift projects within stipulated time period. He said the Punjab government had taken exemplary measures for welfare of the masses. Provision of healthcare, education, safe drinking water and roads remained among top priorities of the goverment, he added. On this occasion,the governor also listened to public problems and issued orders.—APP