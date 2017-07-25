Governor condemns blast

City Reporter

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Monday condemned the Lahore blast near Arfa Kareem Tower. In a statement issued here, he expressed deep sense of sorrow over the casualties and prayed for early recovery of the injured people. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javeed Abbasi have strongly condemned Lahore blast. They expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured and sympathized with their families, said a statement issued here Monday.