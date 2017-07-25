Governor chairs high level meeting

Staff Reporter

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Monday chaired a high level meeting here attended by Director General NADRA, Col (Retd) Muhammad Ahmed Khattak and other officials. The Governor was briefed about steps taken for the issuance of national identity cards and passports. He said on the occasion that the efforts of the government are aimed at resolving problems of the people and providing them with relief. The Governor said that the present government has eased the process of acquiring national identity cards and passports. The system is being streamlined in accordance with the present day needs as well. He also directed officials to help those who are still unable to acquire national identity cards and passports in accordance with the set procedures. Governor said that procedure for acquiring online national identity cards is also being ensured. Some online branches have also started functioning in this regard.