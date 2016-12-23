Governor chairs 8th UVAS Convocation

1101 graduates awarded degrees, 44 medals

Farrukh Shahbaz

The 8th Convocation of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore was held here on Thursday. Chancellor/Governor Punjab Mr Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwanapresided over the convocation in which 1101graduates, of them 220 DVMs, BS (Hons) 238, Pharm-D 80, MBA39,MBA (Executive) 16,MBF 22,BBA (Hons) 45,135 MSc, 270 MPhil and 36 PhDs were conferred degrees. Also, 44 position-winning graduates were also awarded medals.

Addressing the convocation, the Governor congratulated the graduating students on getting degrees and medals and said that it is now their turn to pay back to the society and contribute to the nation building and development.

He urged the girl students to not sit in their homes after getting degrees rather join their respective professions to serve the society and humanity. He lauded the progress achieved by the UVAS and positioned itself among top 10 universities of Pakistan. He said that government is committed to ensuring quality education andraising education standard is a top priority.

He informed the convocation participants that a number of reforms have been introduced to improve the education system. He urged public-private partnership for promotion of quality education. He said that political difference a part, we all should work jointly for achieving our national priorities/goals.

Earlier, the governor along with the Vice-Chancellor gave away degrees to PhD scholars and medals to the position-winning graduates.

Presenting the welcome address, Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha spoke about the academics, research, development, extension programmes and community services of the university. He said that with a history of 134 years of excellence, UVAS is now positioned among top 10universities of Pakistan in academics as well as in sports and 2nd in agriculture/veterinary category.

He said that UVAS is swiftly achieving the milestones of need-based multi-level education and developing talent development institution by using its knowledge, resources and skills for growth of human resources.

He said the UVAS has been recognized as a hub of professional advancement in wide-ranging areas including veterinary & animal sciences, animal production & technology, biotechnology, microbiology, pharmaceutical sciences, food and nutrition sciences, environmental sciences, economics & business management.

He saidthat currently UVAS scientists/faculty members are executing 87 research projects of about Rs 900 million while the total number of research articles in journals with impact factor exceeded 400.

He said that five development projects funded by Punjab government for “Establishment of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur” at a cost of Rs. 3 billion and “Provision of missing facilities at CVAS, Jhang.” at a cost of Rs 185 million and “Establishment of Para Veterinary School at Narowal.” at a cost of Rs 195 million, and HEC funded project Enhancement of Research Facilities at UVAS Ravi Campus, Pattoki of Rs 966 million are being successfully executed by the university. He said that with the support of Livestock and Dairy Development Department, the UVAS secured five new development projects “Establishment of Training Centre for Biologics at Ravi Campus Pattoki” for Rs. 400.