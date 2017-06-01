Governor assures solution of problems faced by minority members

City Reporter

Treating the members of minority communities well in any given muslim society was an important component of Islamic teachings, Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair said on Wednesday.

Talking to General Secretary of PML (N), Sindh’s minority wing, Khaildas Kohistani at Governor House, he said founders of Pakistan were also absolutely committed to protect the rights of non-Muslim citizens of the country.

“Infact they firmly believed in equal rights for all citizens of Pakistan, including religious freedom without any distinction,” the Sindh Governor added.

He said “it was because of their steadfast approach and strength of character that our leaders laid foundation of a society where religious minorities achieved indisputable success in all fields of life.”

Responding to the complaints registered by PML-N’s minority wing in particular context of dearth of development work in their respective areas of residence, the Governor said federal government accorded top priority to development.

“Cognizant of their limitations constitution of the country extends special concessions to minority communities,” he said. Elaborating his stance, he said a significant quota had been reserved for non muslim Pakistanis in policy making bodies, government departments, educational and professional training institutions etc.

“This is besides the fact that minority members can also contest or apply on open seats through sheer basis of merit,” he said.

Sindh governor said provincial government was also conscious of problems faced by people in general and this particularly include those representing minority communities.

He assured that laws adopted at provincial and national assemblies for social rights of non-muslim communities would be implemented in right spirit through close coordination among government functionaries, community leaders and public representative of concerned areas.

Khaildas Kohistani appreciated interest shown by the government to wards the issues specific to non muslim citizens of the province and hoped that efforts would be made to expedite enforcement of laws adopted for protection of the rights of minority communities.