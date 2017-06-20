Governor assures help to restore glory, legacy of Lyari

Staff Reporter

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair committed to restore the lost glory and legacy of Lyari and appreciated role played by PPP government for the cause.

Talking to the residents of Karachi’s oldest neighborhood during an iftar and dinner party hosted in his honor by Secretary General, PML (N), Karachi – South, Raja Said Ansari Sunday evening he said contribution made by foot ball players, cyclists and wrestlers from Lyari can never be ignored.

“How can we forget the laurels they had clinched for us and the country,” he said emphasizing that culture and history of the area people can also not be ignored.

Regretting that situation for sportsmen of the area, as other inhabitants of Lyari, turned grim due to lawlessness, he said federal and provincial governments, Pakistan Rangers – Sindh and law enforcing agencies are playing their role to not only restore peace but also sustain it on permanent basis.

“It is in this process that concerted efforts are being made to tap the natural talent of the area youth with particular focus to ensure their participation in national and regional foot ball, wrestling and cycling tournaments,” said the Governor of Sindh.

He assured the residents that the government is trying to arrange training for them and services of reputable coach are being arranged for the purpose.

“Equal attention is also being paid to procure jobs for budding as well as established sportsmen from the area in different government departments semi-government institutions,” he said.

Raja Said Ansari said the iftar and dinner party held Sunday evening was exactly at the site that only a few months ago was controlled by terrorists and criminal elements.

“Vast majority of people, including those from Karachi itself, could not dare to be here, “ he said.

The PML (N) activist appreciated Sindh Governor for distributing lap-tops among the youth belonging to Lyari as a gesture to restore their confidence.

The event among others was also attended by President, PML (N), Sindh, Sarfaraz Jatoi besides other office bearers including Khaildas Kohistani,Chaudhry Sohail, Munir Ahmed, Abid Brohi, Aslam Bhutta, Mir Mushtaq,Nasir Karim, Mian Muhammad Rashid and others.