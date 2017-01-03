Governor approves Rs2b for TDP rehab

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has approved various projects costing Rs. 2 billion as part of the ongoing efforts for rehabilitation of IDPs and re-construction and development of infrastructure facilities with special focus on educational and health care facilities in FATA.

The Governor while giving go ahead signal in this respect has said that the Sara Rogha Cadet College in North Waziristan Agency will prove a milestone towards promotion of education which also will be a great headway as far as Education Emergency initiatives in FATA are concerned.

He was presiding over the second meeting of the FATA Development Council at Governor’s House, Peshawar on Tuesday. Federal Secretary, SAFRON and Planning and Development; Secretaries of Finance and social sectors departments of FATA Secretariat and the other concerned senior officials attended the meeting.

At the proposal of the council, the Governor approved a project for establishment of a cadet college at SARA Rogha in North Waziristan Agency which will cost Rs.390.382 million. Further, the Governor also approved a scheme under which different roads in the agency will be black-topped at a cost of Rs.359.50 million.

Similarly a special scheme costing Rs.300 million was also approved by the council which is meant to rehabilitate and develop communication, irrigation, public health engineering, and agriculture related facilities in the Datta Khel Tehsil of North Waziristan Agency.

The council approved establishment of a D.type hospital at Maidan in Terah valley of Khyber Agency which is expected to cost Rs.240 millions. The meeting also approved construction and black topping of different roads in F.R Tank and F.R D.I.Khan under the FATA integrated program which will cost Rs.96.014 millions. Outcome of certain ongoing projects under the health sector in FATA also came under discussion and the council especially approved an integrated scheme not only to control Malaria and T.B.