Staff Reporter

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Qadri and Prof. Dr. Tahir Ali have been appointed as the Deans of the University of Karachi for a three years’ period.

The appointment has been made by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, on Friday.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Qadri will be the Dean of Social Sciences where as Prof. Dr. Tahir Ali will be the Dean of Management and Administrative Sciences.